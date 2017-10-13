Chicago Cubs Fan: ‘I Just Got Out Of Prison For This!’

CHICAGO (CBS) — When fans outside Wrigley Field are partying after a nearly five hour slog of a baseball game, television live shots capturing the jubilation can go a bit sideways sometimes.
Such was the case for CBS 2’s Charlie DeMar, who was interviewing this excited fan outside Wrigley Field after the Cubs NLDS victory over the Washington Nationals.
“Cubs on my face!” the fan shouted. “I just got out of prison for this!”
If this were a year ago, we could insert jokes about how all Cubs fans had been waiting 108 years to get out of prison.
And whether the fan was joking, we, and Charlie De Mar, can only laugh, now.