Cubs Not Ready To Name Starter For NLCS Game 1

(CBS) Upon arrival in Los Angeles on Friday, Cubs manager Joe Maddon wasn’t ready to name a starter for Game 1 of the Nationals League Championship Series against the Dodgers on Saturday.
The Cubs’ decision is between left-hander Jose Quintana and right-hander John Lackey, Maddon confirmed, though after a long day of travel, no choice was made.
Quintana threw 12 pitches of relief during the seventh inning of a 9-8 victory against the Nationals in Game 5 of the NL Division Series on Thursday in Washington. He last started Monday, a 2-1 Cubs win in Game 3 in which he went 5 2/3 innings. Lackey was in the bullpen in the NLDS but wasn’t used.
Right-hander Jake Arrieta started in Wednesday’s rescheduled Game 4 at Wrigley Field, and left-hander Jon Lester pitched an extended appearance in relief. Right-hander Kyle Hendricks started in Game 5, which has left Maddon with the options of Quintana (7-3, 3.74 ERA with the Cubs in the regular season) or Lackey (12-12, 4.59).
Maddon did say that Lester could be in line to start Game 2 on Sunday. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will start Game 1, while Los Angeles follows with left-hander Rich Hill in Game 2, right-hander Yu Darvish in Game 3 and left-hander Alex Wood in Game 4.
The Cubs’ decision for a Game 1 starter will be finalized between Maddon and president of baseball operations Theo Epstein later Friday. First pitch between the Cubs and Dodgers comes Saturday at 7:08 p.m. CT from Los Angeles.