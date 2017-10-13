Cubs’ Plane Diverted To New Mexico Because Of Non-Player Health Issue

(CBS) After a thrilling victory against the Nationals in Game 5 of the National League Division Series in Washington D.C. on Thursday night, the Cubs didn’t make it all the way to Los Angeles as planned for the NL Championship Series.
The Cubs’ team plane was diverted to Albuquerque, New Mexico in the early hours of Friday morning because of what a team spokesman called a “non-player health issue.”
A family member of a player had a “non-dire” health issue, 670 The Score was told. The individual with the health issue exited the plane to receive medical attention, but the rest remained on the plane. The Cubs sat on the tarmac for more than three hours because a new flight crew was needed after the original crew timed out due to restrictions on pilots’ hours.
The Cubs’ flight landed around 5:30 a.m. local time in Albuquerque, according to airport officials.
Game 1 between the Cubs and Dodgers is set for 7:08 p.m. Saturday in Los Angeles. The Cubs advance to the NLCS after a wild 9-8 victory against the Nationals in which closer Wade Davis stepped up with a seven-out save following a series of twists and turns.