Kane Co. Looking For Funds To Avoid Eliminating GPS Program

By Nancy Harty
CHICAGO (CBS) — The head of the Kane County Board is looking to other revenue sources so the county doesn’t have to get rid of its electronic monitoring of defendants.

Kane Co. board members voted earlier this week not to dip into emergency reserves and instead impose across the board cuts. Including the monitoring of defendants that allows them to stay home instead of jail. Chairman Chris Lauzen does not support that move.

“That is a very valuable program that I think does save the county money,” said Lauzen.

The Republican says residents prefer a court security fee over cutting the GPS program.

“They would much rather have the user fee rather than to raid the reserves or increase property taxes,” he said.

Chairman Lauzen added he wants to claw back what he estimates is 1.2 million dollars the state is withholding in reimbursements for probationary officers. Especially, he says, in light of  Illinois’ major income tax increase.

 

 

