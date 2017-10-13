Oak Park-River Forest High School Receives Threat Before Homecoming

(CBS) — Oak Park River Forest High School officials have alerted families after a threat was mailed to the school, claiming there would be violence at the homecoming dance Saturday.
Administrators and police conducted security sweeps before and after the football game Friday night versus Glenbard West High School. There will be more sweeps of campus on Saturday.
Administrators have not said for sure, whether the dance will go on, as scheduled. Their final decision is expected Saturday.
At the varsity game Friday night, the stands were filled.
Some parents say they will let their children go to the dance if the school says it’s OK. Others were just filled with sadness, saying it’s sad that children these days are living with such hatred.
This has been a difficult week already for OPRF. A controversy erupted after a social media post of someone in black face.