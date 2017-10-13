Chicago Celebrates Rare October Friday the 13th Date

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s Friday the 13th!
But this superstitious holiday falling in October makes it rarer and spookier than usual and places around Chicago taking advantage of it.
Although Friday the 13th happens every calendar year and sometimes up to three times a year, the last October Friday the 13th was in 2006 and the next one will not be until 2023.
With October being the month of Halloween, the spooky celebrations are starting early with the addition of an October Friday the 13th.
As part of Northerly Island’s Campfire Horrors throughout the month, the park is having a showing of Friday the 13th the movie. Guests can sit around campfire, roast marshmallows and watch the horror classic, perfect for Friday’s date. The movie begins at 8:30 p.m. following Northerly Island’s kid-friendly screening of Hocus Pocus. The park will provide marshmallows for roasting, but asks guests to bring blankets and chairs.
Sideshow Gallery, Midwest Airbrush Supply and Revolution Brewery are hosting a Friday the 13th Halloween Art Show.
“Feast your eyes on some ghastly nightmare clown portraits from Christian “Chrispy” Pena, peer into the twisted mind of airbrush wiz Ron “Brutal” Jordan or just have your final breathe taken away by the deeply disturbing and masterful ink renderings of gore mag master “Putrid” Matt Carr. Plus, get shocked and horrified by some dark-sided 3D custom airbrush projects by Jesse Lopez and Damon Rowley. And if that weren’t enough to lure you in, come see a creepy collection of art from airbrush icons Javier Soto and Steve Driscoll,” the event read.
The art show takes place at Sideshow Gallery, 2219 N Western Ave., from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday.
Plus tattoo parlors in and around Chicago are offering discounted tattoos on Friday – some are even $13. Many are only offering select tattoos from flash sheets.