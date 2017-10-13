Overjoyed Jon Lester Could Hardly Watch Cubs Close Out Game 5 Win

(CBS) Cubs left-hander Jon Lester wasn’t available to pitch in Game 5 of the National League Division Series, but the nerves of a wild contest got to him.

When the Cubs called upon closer Wade Davis to record a seven-out save and hold a 9-7 lead, Lester couldn’t even watch.

What did he think of the performance by Davis?

“I don’t know, I blacked out,” Lester said to NBC Sports Chicago as he took a drink of champagne amid the postgame celebration. “I have no idea. I watched literally, probably, three outs of it. I have a problem in postseason games actually watching the game in the dugout. I watched the last three outs in the dugout, and it was awesome. He did a great job the last three outs. The other four, I have no idea what happened.”

We are all Jon Lester. pic.twitter.com/0FBk6uxaWf — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) October 13, 2017

Lester missed out as Davis allowed a run in the eighth inning but escaped after a video review ruled that Nationals catcher Jose Lobaton had his foot slide off first base on a pickoff play. The Cubs went to the ninth inning with a 9-8 lead.

Davis held strong with a one-two-three ninth inning, finishing Game 5 with a strikeout of Bryce Harper. From there, the Cubs began their celebration before headed out to Los Angeles and beginning the NL Championship Series against the Dodgers.

As the celebration continued on in the Cubs’ clubhouse, Lester requested a beer instead of champagne and was rudely granted his wish.