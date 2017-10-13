CUBS BACK IN NLCS: Cubs Hold Off Nationals In 9-8 Win To Clinch NLDS | Listen: Pat Hughes' Call Of Final Out | Bernstein: Cubs Give Us More | Wild 5th-Inning Rally Was Unprecedented | Ricketts: Wade Davis Is Our MVP | Quintana, Lackey Possible NLCS Game 1 Starters | Lester Could Hardly Watch Tense Win |

Pair Charged With Selling LSD To Undercover Orland Park Cop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman were arrested Wednesday after they allegedly sold the psychedelic drug LSD to an undercover police officer in southwest suburban Orland Park.

Detectives learned that a 19-year-old woman was selling drugs to Orland Park residents, according to a statement from Orland Park police. Investigators arranged for an undercover officer to meet with her on Wednesday, and during the meeting she sold the officer 110 hits of LSD and a gram of MDMA.

Cynthia Parker, of Alsip, was arrested, as was 23-year-old Midlothian resident Brent Tyssen, who drove her to Orland Park, police said. They were both charged with felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Cynthia Parker (Orland Park Police)

Brent Tyssen (Orland Park Police)

Parker’s bond was set at $200,000, police said. Tyssen’s bond was set at $400,000 for the drug charges, but he was out on bond for a drug-induced homicide charge at the time of his arrest, so that bond was revoked.

They were both expected to appear in court again Nov. 8, police said.

 (Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

