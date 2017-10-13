Pit Bulls Attack Child In Aurora, One Dog Still Loose

(CBS) — Aurora Police say one pit bull is still on the loose and another has been caught after the dogs attacked a 10-year-old boy Friday morning.
Police say the boy was walking to school when he was attacked by the two pit bulls.
The boy was saved by a good Samaritan: a 31-year-old woman who happened to be driving by and stopped to help and call 911.
Police say the boy was treated at one hospital and then transferred to another.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Authorities say they’ve found the owner of the two dogs.
Aurora Animal Care and Control is familiar with him because they’ve investigated him in the past, officials said.