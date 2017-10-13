Delivery Driver Talks About Being Carjacked in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the first time, a delivery driver speaks out about how he was carjacked at gunpoint in busy Streeterville.

It happened outside a popular restaurant where surveillance cameras were rolling. The video shows the scene on East Superior Street around 9:00 Thursday evening. There are people coming and going.

The suspect, walking in the street and looking over his shoulder nervously, jumps into a car and takes off. A police dispatcher puts out an alert about a maroon and black BMW 528i with one or possibly two offenders. One wearing a black hoodie, armed with a revolver.

“He came out of nowhere,” said Chris Williams, a driver for Delivery Wow, who was parked outside Gino’s. He had his lights flashing, putting pizzas for delivery in the backseat when he was approached.

“Then he pulled a gun out and said ‘you think this is a joke?’ I said no I don’t think it’s a joke. And that’s when he hit me,” said Williams.

After being struck in the cheek with that gun, he handed over his belongings.

“Everything I had. My credit cards my ID,” said Williams.

As Williams sought help at Gino’s after being robbed, the restaurant’s surveillance cameras caught the car theft. The company shared the video with police and CBS 2, in the hopes of finding the carjacker.

“Thank God for security at Gino’s Pizza,” said Williams. He added that Gino’s called an ambulance for him and the police were there within minutes.