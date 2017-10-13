Man Charged With Reckless Homicide For Tinley Park Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is facing reckless homicide and DUI charges for causing a crash that killed a man and injured two others early Tuesday in southwest suburban Tinley Park.
The two-vehicle crash happened about 3:30 a.m. in the 17200 block of South Oak Park Avenue, according to Tinley Park police. One vehicle was going northbound on Oak Park Avenue when it struck a parked car.
Both drivers were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. A passenger in the parked vehicle, 20-year-old Alberto Reyes of Midlothian, died at the scene, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy showed he died of multiple injuries from the crash, and ruled his death an accident.
Joseph M. Vorberg, 37, of the 15300 block of Arroyo Drive in Oak Forest, was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI for an accident causing death, police said. He was also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, and failing to give aid/information at an accident; and cited for improper lane usage and failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
His bail was set at $1 million during a court appearance Thursday, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records. He was scheduled back in court Nov. 2.
“On behalf of the Village Board and the residents of Tinley Park, I’d like to send our thoughts and prayers to the family of the victim,” Mayor Jacob Vandenberg said in a statement.
