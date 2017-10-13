Woman, 64, Shot In Head In Rogers Park; Teen Shot In Back

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 64-year-old woman was critically wounded after being shot in the head in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.
Police say she was not the intended target and is being treated at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston.
The woman was on the sidewalk around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 6900 block of North Glenwood when an unknown vehicle drove up and an occupants fired shots, striking the victim.
About 30 minutes later a second shooting in Rogers Park sent an 13-year-old boy to the hospital.
The victim was shot in the back in the 2100 block of W. Touhy and was transported in critical condition to St Francis Hospital. The victim was on foot when he was discovered with a gunshot wound to the lower back.