Card Skimmer Found At Gas Station

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Porter County Sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of four people wanted for questioning after a credit card skimmer was found at a gas station.
Detectives with the Porter County Sheriff’s Office obtained the photos from a Valparaiso Walmart. They believe the three men and one woman on the photos know something about the skimmer, discovered at a nearby gas pump.
It happened at Luke’s One Stop gas station in Liberty Township, Highway 6 and Meridian Road on October 1st. The news was disturbing for the station manager Susan Alexander.
“It’s rampant and unfortunately we’re one step behind crooks. And they’re always one step ahead,” said Alexander. “We just have to be safe and make sure that our money is protected and that our customers are protected.”
Porter County detectives hope you’ll take a look at the photos they’ve released. They’re on our website CBSChicago.com.