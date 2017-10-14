6 Killed, 7 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people were killed, including a 64-year-old woman who was struck by a stray bullet, and at least seven other people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

The 64-year-old woman, identified as Cynthia Trevillion, was killed when a stray bullet struck her about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Trevillion, a “beloved” math teacher at Chicago Waldorf School, was standing on the sidewalk near her home in the 6900 block of North Glenwood when shots were fired from a dark-colored SUV. She was struck in her head and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later, authorities said. She wasn’t believed to be the target of the shooting.

The weekend’s latest fatal shooting happened shortly after midnight Sunday in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side. Officers responded to a call of a person shot shortly and found a 26-year-old woman unresponsive on a front porch in the 9600 block of South Forest. She had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

About 10:25 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old man were gunned down in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. They were sitting in a parked van in the 8900 block of South Union when a gray vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, police said. They both suffered gunshot wounds to the head and body and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not provided information on either the Rosemoor or Gresham incidents.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired at 2:29 p.m. Saturday and found a 24-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 7000 block of South Chappel in the South Shore neighborhood. He was pronounced dead at the scene about 15 minutes later, police and the medical examiner’s office said. His identity has not been released, pending notification of his family.

More than 18 hours earlier, 52-year-old Victor Carrillo was shot to death in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. He was struck in the chest when gunshots rang out about 8:15 p.m. Friday as he sat in a parked car in an alley off the 4400 block of South Marshfield, authorities said. Carrillo, who lived in the same neighborhood, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 8:52 p.m.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side. A 29-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 10800 block of South Avenue H when another male approached and fired shots, police said. The victim was shot in the leg, and his condition was stabilized at Trinity Hospital.

At least six other people have been wounded in citywide shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, including two people shot Saturday night while traveling on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Last weekend, five people were killed and at least 30 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)