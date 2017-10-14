Cubs Add Hector Rondon To NLCS Roster, Exclude Justin Wilson

(CBS) After their bullpen faltered in several crucial stretches in a tense National League Division Series, the Cubs have added a new arm to it.

Right-handed reliever Hector Rondon has been included on the team’s 25-man roster for the NL Championship Series, which begins when the Dodgers host the Cubs on Saturday night. First pitch is at 7:08 p.m. and can be heard on 670 The Score, which starts pregame coverage at 5 p.m.

Rondon replaces lefty reliever Justin Wilson, who made just one appearance in the NLDS, in a low-leverage situation. Wilson struggled mightily in the final two months of the season after being acquired by the Cubs in a deadline deal with the Tigers, and manager Joe Maddon had lost trust in him.

Rondon had a 4.24 ERA this year but had been strong late in the season, recording 10 straight scoreless appearances. His exclusion from the NLDS roster was mildly surprising, but it also continued a trend as it pertains to the postseason. Maddon didn’t show much faith in him in the 2016 run to a championship, primarily using Rondon in low-leverage situations.

The Cubs’ roster is comprised of 11 pitchers and 14 position players, meaning they’ll have six position players available off the bench. The Cubs once again will roll with two catchers and also outfielder Leonys Martin on the roster for pinch-running and defensive replacement purposes.

Pitchers

Kyle Hendricks

Jon Lester

Jose Quintana

Jake Arrieta

John Lackey

Mike Montgomery

Hector Rondon

Brian Duensing

Pedro Strop

Carl Edwards Jr.

Wade Davis

Position players

Willson Contreras

Anthony Rizzo

Javier Baez

Addison Russell

Kris Bryant

Kyle Schwarber

Jon Jay

Jason Heyward

Ben Zobrist

Ian Happ

Albert Almora Jr.

Alex Avila

Tommy La Stella

Leonys Martin