Cubs Add Hector Rondon To NLCS Roster, Exclude Justin Wilson

(CBS) After their bullpen faltered in several crucial stretches in a tense National League Division Series, the Cubs have added a new arm to it.
Right-handed reliever Hector Rondon has been included on the team’s 25-man roster for the NL Championship Series, which begins when the Dodgers host the Cubs on Saturday night. First pitch is at 7:08 p.m. and can be heard on 670 The Score, which starts pregame coverage at 5 p.m.
Rondon replaces lefty reliever Justin Wilson, who made just one appearance in the NLDS, in a low-leverage situation. Wilson struggled mightily in the final two months of the season after being acquired by the Cubs in a deadline deal with the Tigers, and manager Joe Maddon had lost trust in him.
Rondon had a 4.24 ERA this year but had been strong late in the season, recording 10 straight scoreless appearances. His exclusion from the NLDS roster was mildly surprising, but it also continued a trend as it pertains to the postseason. Maddon didn’t show much faith in him in the 2016 run to a championship, primarily using Rondon in low-leverage situations.
The Cubs’ roster is comprised of 11 pitchers and 14 position players, meaning they’ll have six position players available off the bench. The Cubs once again will roll with two catchers and also outfielder Leonys Martin on the roster for pinch-running and defensive replacement purposes.
Pitchers
Kyle Hendricks
Jon Lester
Jose Quintana
Jake Arrieta
John Lackey
Mike Montgomery
Hector Rondon
Brian Duensing
Pedro Strop
Carl Edwards Jr.
Wade Davis
Position players
Willson Contreras
Anthony Rizzo
Javier Baez
Addison Russell
Kris Bryant
Kyle Schwarber
Jon Jay
Jason Heyward
Ben Zobrist
Ian Happ
Albert Almora Jr.
Alex Avila
Tommy La Stella
Leonys Martin