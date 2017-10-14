Cubs Fans Pumped About Tonight’s NLCS Game One

CHICAGO (CBS) — The excitement continues to build as the Chicago Cubs get ready to open up the NLCS series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Game one of the National League Championship Series may be more than 2000 miles away but Cubs fans are freshly fitted to cheer from their couches.
They flocked to Wrigleyville for the newest gear after the Cubs became 2017’s National League Division champions on Thursday. A victory picture at the iconic Wrigley Field marquee is also part of the post season tradition with some families.
“I hope it gets us to the last W and the next ring,” said Angelica Martinez.
Cubs fan John Jacobson hopes his little one dressed in Cubs garb will be a good luck charm.
“I got the pink hat, got the pink shirt on and we’re all good to go.”
The LA Dodgers website shows just standing room only spots going for $150.