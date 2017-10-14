Cubs Lineup In Game 1: Schwarber, Almora, Jay In Outfield As Heyward, Zobrist Sit

(CBS) Two veterans are sitting for the Cubs in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday evening.
Outfielder Jason Heyward and infielder/outfielder Ben Zobrist have been benched as the Cubs open against Dodgers ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw. Jon Jay will bat lead-off and play right field, while Albert Almora Jr. plays center and hits fifth.
Kyle Schwarber will get a chance to be a difference-maker against the dominant Kershaw, hitting seventh and playing left field. Schwarber has never faced Kershaw in his MLB career. Schwarber hit just .171 with a .647 OPS against lefties this season. But lefties actually fared better than righties against the Kershaw, hitting .248 with a .734 OPS. Righties hit .203 with a .570 OPS against him.
First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. from Dodgers Stadium. The game can be heard on 670 The Score, which starts pregame coverage at 5 p.m.
Here’s the Cubs’ lineup:
Jon Jay, RF
Kris Bryant, 3B
Anthony Rizzo, 1B
Willson Contreras, C
Albert Almora Jr., CF
Addison Russell, SS
Kyle Schwarber, LF
Javier Baezf, 2B
Jose Quintana, P