State Sues Wood Dale Companies For Student Loan Scam

CHICAGO (CBS) — The state of Illinois is suing two Wood Dale companies accused of taking advantage of student loan borrowers, charging big fees to help them reduce their debt.
It’s difficult to know how many student loan borrowers in Illinois had been victims.
“Some people say that for every complaint that you get, there are at least 25, maybe 100 people who have been scammed,” said Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan.
“In this circumstance, this has been a growing number of complaints that we’ve seen over the last five years,” she added.
Madigan has filed civil suits against two companies in Wood Dale accusing them of doing nothing student loan borrowers couldn’t have done for themselves. And charging as much as $700 in upfront fees.
Madigan says those fees are illegal in Illinois and most other states.