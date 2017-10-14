“The Handmaid’s Tale” Imagery Targets Anti-Abortion Supporters

CHICAGO (CBS) — Participants in an abortion rights protest at Chicago’s Federal Plaza employed a powerful TV image to make their point.
Each of the 25 women carried signs, but anyone who has seen the TV series based on the Margaret Atwood novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” recognize them immediately as the women forced to give birth to the children of the rich and powerful.
One sign read “Make Margaret Atwood Fiction Again.”
Handmaid Deb Wellek-Wolkstein said they feared restrictions on abortion or the outright overturn of Roe V. Wade.
“We cannot rest as anti-women forces do not stop their assault on our autonomy,” she said.
The protest targeted the eight Illinois congressmen who voted to outlaw abortion after the 20th week. Wellek-Wolkstein called them misogynists.