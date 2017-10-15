Boy In Critical Condition After Car Plunges Into Retention Pond

AURORA (CBS) — A 6-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after a car plunged into a retention pond early Sunday in west suburban Aurora.
Officers responded about 2:40 a.m. to the area of Diehl Road and I-88 after the driver lost control, according to Aurora police.
The 31 year old driver and passengers aged 21, 15, and 12 were able to escape.
The female driver said the five were at a party in Aurora and were returning back to Cicero. When she exited Interstate 88 onto Diehl, she lost control of her vehicle, went through the intersection with Eola and ended up in the retention pond.
An Aurora Fire Department Dive Team pulled the boy from the water about 3:05 a.m., police said. Investigators believe he was in the water for about 30 minutes. He was taken to an Aurora hospital in critical condition.
Police said alcohol may be a factor in the crash and the driver was being detained by police.
It was not known whether inclement weather played a role, but up to eight inches of rain fell in the Chicago area over the past two days.