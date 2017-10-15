Former White Sox Pitcher Daniel Webb Dies In ATV Accident

(CBS) Former White Sox pitcher Daniel Webb died in an ATV accident in Tennessee on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
Webb was 28.
Webb was a member of the White Sox from 2013 to 2016. He appeared in 94 games, registering a 4.50 ERA across those four seasons. He was released by the White Sox in November 2016.
“Daniel left many friends within the Chicago White Sox organization and we are all shocked and stunned by the news of (Saturday night’s) terrible accident,” the White Sox said in a statement. “He was a terrific young man with a full life ahead of him. All thoughts and prayers go to his family and friends as they deal with (Saturday’s) tragic news.”