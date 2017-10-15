Rev. Jackson Tours Puerto Rico, Brings Supplies From Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rev. Jesse Jackson is in Puerto Rico, renewing calls for financial relief and mass evacuations as it tries to recover from Hurricane Maria.
He described the situation in Puerto Rico as “astonishing devastation,” after seeing much of the island from an Army helicopter.
Rev. Jackson said he was surprised at just how mountainous the island is, making the challenge of delivering supplies even greater.
“I’m very impressed with what FEMA is doing, except FEMA is not enough — there’s not enough helicopters, they’re not covering enough territory.”
Jackson said 158,000 pounds of food, water, hygiene products and school supplies were delivered by plane Saturday.
The donations were gathered through Chicago churches; Jackson is working with churches in Puerto Rico to distribute them.