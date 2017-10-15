Police: Girl Critical After Accidental Shooting In Calumet Heights

Officers responded at 3:02 p.m. to a call of a person shot inside a home in the 9100 block of South Blackstone, police said.
The girl, whose age was unknown, had been shot in the chest and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.
The shooting was believed to be an accidental discharge inside the home, police said.
