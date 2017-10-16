At Least 2 Dead In Kane County Wreck

(CBS) – A fatal crash near Aurora Monday morning may be connected to a car chase and gunfight, authorities say.
Two speeding cars around 11:45 a.m. slammed into a semi-tractor-trailer truck that was exiting Interstate 88 onto Orchard Road.
One of the car drivers was pronounced dead at the scene; the car driver and the truck driver and other motorists involved in the crash were taken to the hospital, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Department. One of the passengers later died.
The sheriff’s department says there were reports of cars chasing and shooting at each other in the area before the crash. The office is working with Aurora police.
Anyone with information on the shootings should call Kane County Sheriff’s Investigators at (630)-444-1103 or Aurora Police Investigations at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.