10-Year-Old Boy Mauled By Two Pit Bulls In Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two pit bulls have been captured after they mauled a 10-year-old boy Friday morning as he walked to school in west suburban Aurora.
The boy was walking about 9:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of Jackson Street when the dogs attacked, according to Aurora police. They stopped and ran away after a woman saw the attack, drove up to the scene, and opened the door of her vehicle to help him.
The boy was taken to an Aurora hospital, then transferred to another suburban hospital, police said. His injuries were serious, but were not believed to be life-threatening.
One of the dogs was captured soon after the attack in the 800 block of Watson Street and was impounded by Aurora Animal Care and Control, police said. It “will be observed for rabies before any decision is made about its future.”
The other dog, named Cash, got away, but was captured about 10 a.m. Monday and impounded by Animal Care, police said. Police had released a photo matching the description of the second dog, named Cash, that was spotted in nearby Phillips Park on Friday night.
Multiple citations are pending against the owner of the dogs, who lives in unincorporated Aurora, police said. Kane County Animal Control was also notified about the incident.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)