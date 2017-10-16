Police Search For ‘Card Skimming’ Scammers In Valparaiso

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for four people believed to be involved in a card skimming scam in northwest Indiana.
The three males and one female are wanted for questioning in the scam on Oct. 1 at Luke’s One Stop gas station fuel pumps at East U.S. Highway 6 and Meridan Road in Valparaiso, Indiana, according to the Porter County sheriff’s office. Skimming devices are attached to card readers and steal data encoded onto the magnetic strips of bank cards.
They were seen on surveillance footage at a Walmart in Valparaiso, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone who finds unauthorized charges or activity on their bank account at the gas station that day should contact detectives at (219) 477-3140.
