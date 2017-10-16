Cleanup Continues On Flooded Chicago Riverwalk

(CBS) – Cleanup continues along Chicago’s Riverwalk, which was closed because of flooding along the Chicago River.
CBS 2’s Ed Curran reports.
The Riverwalk is the city’s newest gem, but too much river left not enough walk this weekend, after record rains brought the river to a height that even saw tour boats suspend operations.
Monday morning, the water taxis and tour boats were moving again. Barricades didn’t stop some people from visiting small parts of the Riverwalk that had recovered.
In many spots, the walkway is still coated with slippery river sediment. At City Winery, workers attacked the muck with power washers and carted away debris left by the retreating river. The river came within inches of the indoor restaurant area.