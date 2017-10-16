Cubs’ Odds Of Rallying To Win NLCS? Around 16 Percent

(CBS) It’s no secret that the Cubs are in a massive hole in being down 2-0 to the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.
But just how big of a challenge are they facing?
Two respected statistical models have a similar conclusion. The Cubs have just a 16 percent chance to rally against the Dodgers, according to FiveThirtyEight. Likewise, Fangraphs gives Chicago a 16.9 percent shot of coming back against Los Angeles.
The challenge is daunting, no matter how you look at it. The Cubs must win four of the next five games against a team that they’re 2-6 against this season. The Dodgers have Yu Darvish available for two more starts should the series go the distance and Clayton Kershaw ready to start once more.
Chicago also has been completely befuddled by Los Angeles’ bullpen. The Cubs don’t have a hit or a walk in the first two games against the Dodgers’ relievers, who have combined to throw eight scoreless innings and retired 24 of the 25 batters they faced. The only Cub to reach was via a hit by pitch.
Game 3 is at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. It can be heard on 670 The Score. Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks opposes Darvish.