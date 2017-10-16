Wake, Funeral Set For Slain Rogers Park Teachers

CHICAGO (CBS) — A vigil was being held Monday afternoon for the Rogers Park teacher who was shot and killed Friday evening outside a Red Line station.

Cynthia Trevillion, 64, and her husband were walking north on Glenwood Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Friday, when someone in a white SUV drove by and sprayed the area with bullets.

Trevillion was shot in the neck, and was rushed to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she was pronounced dead.

A vigil and wake has been scheduled for 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Christian Community Church in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.

The shooting sparked a call for action to tackle the growing problem of gun violence in Rogers Park.

Trevillion was a teacher at Chicago Waldorf School. Counselors were expected to be at the school Monday morning to help students, teachers, and staff get through the grief.

“They all have experienced her personal warmth … her voluntary generosity. She just reaches out to people, and they feel touched by her, and they remember her for this,” said her husband, John.

Linda Williams has known Trevillion for 30 years, and was still struggling Sunday to come to grips with the sudden loss of her longtime friend.

“Only know that in the heavens she will still continue her healing influence on us all, and that she will be taking care of people there as she did here, and knowing that that is her legacy of caring,” she said.

Trevillion’s funeral has been scheduled for Tuesday at Christian Community Church at 2135 W. Wilson Av. Waldorf has canceled Tuesday’s classes to students, teachers, and staff can attend.