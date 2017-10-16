Elderly Woman Sexually Assaulted, Elderly Man Robbed In Lansing

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man sexually assaulted and robbed an elderly woman Sunday morning in south suburban Lansing.
The attack happened about half an hour after an elderly man was robbed about a block away.
Around 10:30 a.m., an elderly woman was pulling into the garage of her home near 171st and Greenbay, when a man came into her garage, demanded cash, and forced her inside the home.
The man sexually assaulted the woman, stole several pieces of jewelry, and fled the scene.
About half an hour earlier, a suspect approached an elderly man entering his home near 171st and Lorenz, demanded his money and phone, and then forced him inside for more cash.
“When I heard it, I mean, elderly people, they’re robbing them, and assaulting them here? I don’t know what’s happening. The world has just gone crazy. I’ve never heard of anything happening around this area the whole time I’ve lived here,” neighbor Dave Symborski said. “Hitting Lansing now, I guess it’s hitting everywhere. I don’t know why. I believe it’s morals. It all breaks down to morals.”
Police had only a vague description of the suspect in each case, but said the descriptions are similar.
No one was in custody Monday morning. Lansing police were investigating.