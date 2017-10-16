Man Falls To His Death At Chicago Hotel

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 44-year-old man — trespassing at a luxury hotel in downtown Chicago — fell several stories to his death Monday afternoon in an apparent accident.
Eric Paul Janssen was taking photographs without permission when he fell from a 20th floor parapet wall and struck a sixth-floor rooftop below, sources tell CBS 2’s Jim Williams.
The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. at LondonHouse Chicago, 85 E. Wacker Drive. It is a trendy hotel and rooftop bar near Michigan Avenue.
Chicago police initially said Janssen, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was an employee of the hotel, but representatives of LondonHouse disputed that.
“He was not a hotel employee. No further information is available at this time. We offer our condolences,” the hotel said in a prepared statement.
Sources tell CBS 2 Janssen was taking photos on the ledge at the time of the accident.
Chicago’s alluring architecture is a temptation for photographers who often take chances trying to get a unique shot.
Five years ago, a 23-year-old man, taking pictures, died when he fell in a chimney at the Hotel InterContinental.