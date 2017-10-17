Ben Zobrist Replaces Javier Baez At 2nd Base, Kyle Schwarber Hitting Second In Cubs’ Lineup For Game 3

(CBS) Mired in a deep slump, Cubs infielder Javier Baez will take a seat in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series.
Ben Zobrist will start at second base Tuesday night as Baez has started the playoffs in an 0-of-19 skid. Elsewhere, the Cubs will go with an all-lefty outfield with Dodgers right-hander Yu Darvish on the mound, with Kyle Schwarber in left field, Jon Jay in center and Jason Heyward in right.
Maddon has also shuffled the order a bit, inserting Schwarber in the second spot and pushing Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo to third and fourth in the order, respectively.
The Cubs will start right-hander Kyle Hendricks, who didn’t make a start against the Dodgers this season. Darvish didn’t face the Cubs either.
Cubs pregame coverage on 670 The Score starts at 6 p.m., with the game starting at 8 p.m. Here’s the Cubs’ lineup:
Ben Zobrist, 2B
Kyle Schwarber, LF
Kris Bryant, 3B
Anthony Rizzo, 1B
Willson Contreras, C
Jon Jay, CF
Addison Russell, SS
Jason Heyward, RF
Kyle Hendricks, P