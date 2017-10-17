Car Jumps Curb On Michigan Avenue, Misses Hitting Starbucks

CHICAGO (CBS) — No pedestrians were hurt, but some customers in a Starbucks got quite a scare when a car jumped the curb on Michigan Avenue, and narrowly avoided crashing into a building across the street from the Art Institute.
A silver Mitsubishi Mirage jumped the curb at the corner of Michigan and Adams around 1:50 p.m. The car came to a stop just inches from the glass storefront of the Starbucks at the corner.
No pedestrians were struck, and the building was not damaged. One customer who was inside Starbucks at the time said he was “scared to death” when he saw the car nearly crash into the store.
The driver of the car, who is disabled, received medical attention from paramedics at the scene.