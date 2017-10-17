Chicago Bulls Fred Hoiberg Discusses Rebuild, Upcoming Season

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bulls open their season Thursday night in Toronto.

It will be Fred Hoiberg’s third as head coach and first season under a complete rebuild that promises to be quite challenging. Hoiberg recently sat down with WBBM’s George Ofman to discuss what lies ahead and how he’ll deal with lots of losing.

“When the decision was made to reset and go into rebuilding mode, which I fully understood and was on board with – just getting to know these new guys and their passion. We have 16 players in the gym, really since Labor Day and that’s almost unheard of in the league to have that many players, where you can get a head start going into training camp. It’s been a really fun group to coach, the guys have been playing hard and have been brought into the pace, movement, and unselfishness and it’s something we need to continue throughout the year,” he said.

But the interview also delves into how Hoiberg has managed to coach despite a heart condition. You can listen to the full interview above.