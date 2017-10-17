Cubs’ Edge In Game 3 Could Be With The Wind

By Chris Emma–

CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s no place like home for the Cubs, trailing 2-0 to the Dodgers in the NLCS, and perhaps they could gain an advantage for Game 3 at the Friendly Confines.

The wind was guiding balls to the bleachers during batting practice and should remain steady at 10 miles per hour out to center field, according to the Weather Channel.

Of course, the weather won’t favor one team over another, but the Cubs are starting Kyle Hendricks, who boasts a 50.1 percent ground ball rate on the season. By comparison, Dodgers starter Yu Darvish has forced ground balls on 40.7 percent of his matchups this season.

The Cubs have struggled at the plate in their first two games of the series, scoring just three runs against Dodgers pitching. Manager Joe Maddon shook up his lineup, moving Ben Zobrist to the leadoff spot and Kyle Schwarber to the second spot, with Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo following in order.

Game 3 of the NLCS set for 8 p.m. CT. from Wrigley Field, with the Cubs looking for any edge they can get against the Dodgers.

