Cubs On Brink Of Elimination As Offensive Woes Continue In 6-1 Loss To Dodgers

(CBS) With the Cubs trailing 2-0 in the National League Championship Series, manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday afternoon expressed the desire for his team to put together more quality at-bats by showing greater discipline at the plate.
He didn’t get his wish, and now the Cubs are on the brink of elimination.
Their playoff-long offensive struggles continuing, the Cubs fell 6-1 to the Dodgers in Game 3 at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night, falling into a 3-0 series deficit. Chicago entered the night hitting just .162 in the postseason and averaging 2.9 runs, and that trend remained intact as it could only muster its lone run on a Kyle Schwarber homer in the first inning. The Cubs have scored just four runs combined in three losses to the Dodgers.
That 1-0 lead for the Cubs was short-lived, as Andre Ethier followed with a solo shot in the top of the second inning to tie it. Chris Taylor’s homer an inning later gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead, and his RBI triple in the fifth extended it to 3-1 in the fifth. Los Angeles tacked on insurance runs in the sixth and eight innings as Chicago played some sloppy baseball.
Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks took the loss, going five innings and allowing four runs, three earned, on six hits while walking one and striking out five.
Dodgers right-hander Yu Darvish picked up the win with a strong effort, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing one run on six hits and a walk while striking out seven.
Game 4 is at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night. Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta opposes Dodgers left-hander Alex Wood.