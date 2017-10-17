Cubs Tickets For NLCS Games At Wrigley Field? Less Expensive Than You Might Expect

(CBS) Prices skyrocketed for Cubs playoffs games at Wrigley Field in 2016 as they broke their long championship drought.
With the Cubs trailing 2-0 to the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series now in their title defense, it’s a different story on the secondary market.
Standing room-only tickets for Game 3 at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night were as low as $93 on Stubhub for a single ticket as of mid-afternoon. For those who want a seat, there were plenty of tickets in the upper deck available in the $120 range on Stubhub as well.
Standing room-only tickets for Game 4 on Wednesday started as low as $90 on Stubhub.
Game 3 on Tuesday begins at 8 p.m. and can be heard on 670 The Score.