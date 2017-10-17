Projects Aims To Relieve Flooding At Loyola University Medical Center

CHICAGO (CBS) — Ground has been broken on a new project to relieve flooding at Loyola University Medical Center.
Back in 2013, Loyola University Health System President Larry Goldberg says heavy rains brought serious flooding to the medical center. “All of our basements and lower concourses were flooded. That didn’t allow us to provide care to this community — what we do best.”
Now Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County Board President, says Loyola has received a $5.5 million federal grant to combat storm water.
“The project we celebrate today serves as a safe guard against future storms in this area, and protection for the Loyola University hospital and the trauma center are vital to western Cook County and to this region.”
Recent heavy rains hammer home the message.