Man Who Fell To His Death At Hotel Identified

(CBS) — A Memphis, Tenn. resident was the 44-year-old man who fell to his death from a downtown Chicago hotel earlier this week in an apparent accident.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Eric Paul Janssen.
Janssen was pronounced dead at 85 E. Wacker, at the LondonHouse Chicago, Monday afternoon. He fell from a 20th-floor parapet wall onto a sixth-floor roof, authorities say.
Sources tell CBS 2 Janssen was taking photographs and not authorized to be in the hotel.
An autopsy was pending, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.