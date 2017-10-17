Police Search For Armed Robbers In Naperville

Filed Under: armed robbery, Crime, Naperville

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding three armed suspects that robbed a business Sunday night in west suburban Naperville.

Officers responded at 11:26 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery at the business in the 600 block of North Route 59, according to Naperville police.

The suspects displayed a silver and black semi-automatic handgun and stole cash, cigarettes, keys and a cell phone, police said. It appears they arrived on foot, before running away.

naperville armed robbery Police Search For Armed Robbers In Naperville

Surveillance image of three people wanted for robbing a business in Naperville on Oct. 15, 2017. (Credit: Naperville Police)

An employee at the business suffered a minor injury during the robbery, but did not seek medical attention, police said.

The suspect who displayed the handgun was described as a black male, standing between 5-foot-9 and 6-foot with a heavy build, police said. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with lettering on the front, pajama style pants with a pattern on them, white shoes and a black mask.

Another robber was described as a black male, between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-3 with a thin build, police said. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants with a white stripe going down the side, white shoes and a white plastic mask.

The third suspect was described as a black male, standing between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-3 with a heavy build, police said. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white stripes on the shoulder, black pants, tan-colored shoes and a black mask.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.

