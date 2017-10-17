Sketch Released Of Suspect Who Sexually Assaulted Elderly Woman In Lansing

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have released a composite sketch of the suspect who sexually assaulted an elderly woman during a robbery Sunday morning in south suburban Lansing and may also have committed a separate robbery one block away, less than a week earlier.

About 10:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the 17100 block of Greenbay Avenue, according to Lansing police.

The homeowner, an elderly woman, told the officers that she was pulling into her attached garage when a man approached and demanded money, police said. The suspect took the woman into her home and sexually assaulted her, then took several items of jewelry and ran away.

A suspect with a similar description robbed an elderly man about 10 a.m. Thursday about a block away in the 17100 block of Lorenz Avenue, police said.

An elderly man was arriving to his house when a man approached, demanded his money and phone, then walked him inside the home for additional money, police said. The suspect then ran away.

The suspect was described as a black man, thought to be about 30 years old, standing about 5-foot-9, with short hair, a medium build, wearing dark clothing, police said.

Despite extensive searches of the areas, officers have not been able to find the suspect, police said.

A composite sketch of the suspect was developed with the assistance of Cook County sheriff’s police. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Lansing Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (708) 895-7150.

Lansing police also reminded residents to remain vigilant, be alert of their surroundings and to notify police of any suspicious activity.

