Latest Would-Be Trump Appointee Steps Aside

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Congressman Danny Davis says the latest would-be Trump appointee to step aside shows that the administration has problems checking the backgrounds on its choices.

President Trump announced on Twitter Tuesday that his nominee for drug czar, Rep. Tom Marino, has withdrawn his name from consideration for the position.

“Rep. Tom Marino has informed me that he is withdrawing his name from consideration as drug czar. Tom is a fine man and a great Congressman!”

Rep.Tom Marino has informed me that he is withdrawing his name from consideration as drug czar. Tom is a fine man and a great Congressman! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2017

The announcement came following a joint investigation by “60 Minutes” and The Washington Post on the opioid crisis.

The investigation found that Congress helped disarm the Drug Enforcement Administration during the height of the crisis, CBS News reports. Marino, R-Pennsylvania, was the chief advocate for the 2016 bill at the center of the investigation.

Davis says he’s served with Marino on the House Adoption Caucus, and added that he’s surprised questions about Marino’s connections with drug companies forced him to withdraw. Consequently, Davis says he’s not sure if the Trump administration knows what it wants when it makes appointments.

“They’ll look at an individual and they’ll think of what they want to accomplish. But they didn’t do the kind of vetting — now that’s where I think they fall down, that they don’t do all of the vetting that generally is done.”

In the past, according to Davis, people were questioned before someone was named to a post. He says now that doesn’t happen as much.

Later Tuesday morning, Trump said Marino wanted to avoid the perception of a conflict of interest with drug and insurance companies.

“There was a couple of articles having to do with him and drug companies. And I will tell you he felt compelled,” Trump said. “He feels strong about the opioid problem and the drug problem, which is a worldwide problem, it’s a problem that we have. And Tom Marino said, ‘I’ll take a pass, I have no choice, I’ll really take a pass, I want to do it.’ He was very gracious, I have to say that.”