Cubs Leading Off Albert Almora Jr., Starting Javier Baez In NLCS Game 4

(CBS) Albert Almora Jr. will lead off the Cubs’ efforts to save their season in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night.
With Dodgers left-hander Alex Wood on the mound, Javier Baez is back in the lineup for the Cubs, hitting seventh and playing second base. He wasn’t in the starting lineup in a Game 3 loss as he’s mired in an 0-of-19 slump in the postseason.
Kyle Schwarber will once again hit second and play left field. He homered for the Cubs’ lone run in a 6-1 loss Tuesday night, when manager Joe Maddon adjusted his lineup in moving Schwarber to the two hole and Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo down a spot.
Right-hander Jake Arrieta takes the mound for the Cubs. Game time is 8 p.m., and the hometown call can be heard on 670 The Score, which starts its pregame coverage at 6 p.m.
Here’s the Cubs’ lineup:
Albert Almora Jr., CF
Kyle Schwarber, LF
Kris Bryant, 3B
Anthony Rizzo, 1B
Willson Contreras, C
Addison Russell, SS
Javier Baez, 2B
Jon Jay, RF
Jake Arrieta, P