Cubs Manager Joe Maddon Ejected For Second Time In NLCS

(CBS) For the second time in the National League Championship Series, Cubs manager Joe Maddon won’t watch the game’s end from the dugout.
Maddon was ejected as the Cubs led 3-2 over the Dodgers in the eighth inning of Game 4 on Wednesday night. Maddon was enraged after umpires huddled for several minutes and decided to overturn what had initially been ruled strike three on Dodgers outfielder Curtis Granderson, calling his swing through the pitch it a foul tip instead. Granderson had protested that he’d made contact off Cubs closer Wade Davis on a low breaking ball that bounced.
Replays showed Granderson didn’t make contact, but after the initial ruling of strike three, the umpires ruled he had. The play was non-reviewable.
Maddon cursed at the umpires and continually pointed at the left-field video board, which showed the swing on repeat.
Granderson eventually struck out.
Maddon was also ejected in Game 1 of the NLCS for arguing after umpires awarded the Dodgers a run on a play at the plate when they concluded Cubs catcher Willson Contreras had blocked the path of the runner without possessing the ball.