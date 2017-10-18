LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Exclusive Cooking Demo And Wine Pairing Experience With St. Francis Wines

Drew Walker hosts an exclusive cooking demo and wine pairing experience with St. Francis Wines.

Real Farmers who make real wine: St. Francis’ authentic Sonoma wines are handcrafted from 100% Sonoma County grapes. From Chardonnay to Old Vines Zinfandel, St. Francis offers luscious, full-bodied, fruit-driven wines that showcase the unsurpassed quality of Sonoma County. Handcrafted from grapes grown in Sonoma’s finest appellations, it’s no surprise St. Francis boasts fifteen 90-plus wine scores. Discover St. Francis Winery and Vineyards today. Please enjoy responsibly.

