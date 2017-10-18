Drew Walker hosts an exclusive cooking demo and wine pairing experience with St. Francis Wines.
Real Farmers who make real wine: St. Francis’ authentic Sonoma wines are handcrafted from 100% Sonoma County grapes. From Chardonnay to Old Vines Zinfandel, St. Francis offers luscious, full-bodied, fruit-driven wines that showcase the unsurpassed quality of Sonoma County. Handcrafted from grapes grown in Sonoma’s finest appellations, it’s no surprise St. Francis boasts fifteen 90-plus wine scores. Discover St. Francis Winery and Vineyards today. Please enjoy responsibly.