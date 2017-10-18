Police Supt. Eddie Johnson Returns To Work After Kidney Transplant

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police Supt. Eddie Johnson was back on the job Wednesday, seven weeks after receiving a kidney transplant from his son.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed the superintendent returned to work Wednesday morning. Johnson was at City Hall to attend Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s budget address.

“Today marks my official return from medical leave and I wanted to take a moment to thank each of you for your service and dedication to CPD. You haven’t taken your eye off the ball and you continue to exceed on your commitment to reduce violence and strengthen community partnerships and trust,” Johnson said in a letter to the department.

Johnson also announced he was realigning community policing to bring the office under his direct supervision.

“The new Office of Community Policing will be created within the Office of the Superintendent to ensure that community policing successfully becomes a philosophy throughout CPD. The placement highlights the Department’s commitment to community policing and the importance of instilling those philosophies in every officer, in every district,” Johnson said in his letter.

The superintendent also has promoted former Austin District Cmdr. Dwayne Betts to the rank of deputy chief to run the new Office of Community Policing, and was expanding staffing with 30 additional community relations coordinators.

Johnson also announced six other promotions:

DEPUTY CHIEF OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS – ERIC T. WASHINGTON: Deputy Chief Eric Washington will become the Executive Officer of CPD’s Bureau of Internal Affairs. He previously served as Deputy Chief of the Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (CAPS) COMMANDER OF SPECIAL FUNCTIONS – DARREN W. DOSS: Commander Darren Doss will become the Executive Officer of CPD’s Special Functions Unit. He previously served as Commander of the 3rd (Grand Crossing) District. COMMANDER, 3RD (GRAND CROSSING) DISTRICT – GLORIA J. HANNA: Gloria Hanna will be promoted to Commander of the 3rd District. She previously served as Lieutenant of the 15th (Austin) District. COMMANDER, 9TH (DEERING) DISTRICT – RANDALL L. DARLIN: Captain Randall Darlin will be promoted to Commander of the 9th District. He previously served as Executive Officer of the 7th (Englewood) District. COMMANDER, 12TH (NEAR WEST) DISTRICT – STEPHEN C. CHUNG: Commander Stephen Chung will now serve as Commander of the 12th District. He previously served as Commander of the 9th (Deering) District COMMANDER, 15TH (AUSTIN) DISTRICT – ERNEST CATO III: Ernest Cato will be promoted to Commander of the 15th District. He previously served as Tactical Lieutenant in the 15th (Austin) District

Johnson received a new kidney on Aug. 30 from his 25-year-old son, Daniel. The superintendent has been suffering from a rare kidney disease for more than 30 years, and revealed his condition after falling ill at a public event in January.

His kidneys were functioning at 10 percent capacity. When his son learned about that, he offered to donate one of his kidneys to his dad.

Since he found out he would need a new kidney, Johnson has been an active supporter of Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network.