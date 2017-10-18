Sailboat, Wind Surfboard Capsize In Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) — Evanston authorities say three people ended up in Lake Michigan late Wednesday afternoon when a sailboat and a wind surfboard capsized near Dempster Street.
City Spokeswoman Martha Logan told WBBM three people were in the water, two from the sailboat and one person from the wind surfboard.
She said the windsurfer was taken to a hospital for possible hypothermia.
Evanston’s new lifeguard boat brought in the windsurfer and the Coast Guard brought in the two from the sailboat.
AccuWeather said the temperature of Lake Michigan this afternoon was about 58 degrees.