Suspect Robs Elderly Man, Who Tumbles Down CTA Staircase

(CBS) — Chicago police have released CTA security photos of a young man they say robbed and critically injured an 81-year-old man on a Loop L platform Monday night.
It was around 9:30 p.m. when the Brown Line train pulled into the Washington and Wabash station. As the train’s doors opened, a man — about 19 to 24 years old — ripped the cell phone from the hands of an 81-year-old passenger, police say.
There was a struggle, and the senior fell down a staircase.
He was in the ICU with bleeding on the brain, a laceration to his right temple, bruising, abrasions and swelling to his hand and knees.
The CTA and police released surveillance images of the suspect Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8384.