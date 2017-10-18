West Chicago Police Seek Public’s Help In Finding Masked Armed Robbery Suspects

CHICAGO (CBS) — West Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down three men who robbed a store at gunpoint on Monday night.
West Chicago Police Commander Eric Shipman said three masked men burst into the AT&T Store on Route 59. WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
“One lone employee in the store at the time had been taken at gunpoint into a back room. Three offenders fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cellular telephones from different manufacturers,” he said.
Shipman said one of the robbers had a semi-automatic pistol.
Investigators hope someone spotted the uniquely dressed robbers. Two wore Chicago Bears style pajama pants, and all three wore “V for Vendetta” masks.
If you saw anything at or near the store that night, or know anything about the robbers, you are asked to to call Detective Peterson at 630-293-2222.