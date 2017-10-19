Stores Robbed At Knifepoint, Burglarized Hours Apart Near City Hall

CHICAGO (CBS) — An armed robbery and a burglary were reported hours apart early Thursday near City Hall in the Loop.
Two males wearing masks and hoodies entered a convenience store and announced a robbery about 1:10 a.m. in the 100 block of North LaSalle, according to Chicago Police. One of them displayed “a long knife” while the other implied he had a weapon.
The suspects took cigarettes, liquor and an unspecified amount of cash before running away, police said. No one was injured during the robbery.
About 5:15 a.m., someone broke the front window of a store in the same block and reached in to steal several pairs of eyewear, police said.
A 7-Eleven is located at 128 N. LaSalle, while CustomEyes is at 134 N. LaSalle, both of which are across the street from City Hall.
No one was in custody for either incident as Area Central detectives investigated.
